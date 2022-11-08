Teams battling for the top spot in the MAC West meet when the Ball State Cardinals face the Toledo Rockets in Tuesday night MACtion. The Rockets (6-3, 4-1), who lead the division, are 4-0 on their home field this season. The Cardinals (5-4, 3-2), who are second in the West, are 2-2 on the road, but are coming off a stunning 27-20 win at Kent State last week. The win snapped a 12-game home streak by the Golden Flashes, which began in 2019. Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn (shoulder) is questionable.

Kickoff from the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio, is set for 8 p.m. ET. Ball State is averaging 24.8 points per game this season, while Toledo averages 35.9. The Rockets are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Ball State vs. Toledo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Ball State vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -11.5

Ball State vs. Toledo over/under: 50.5 points

Ball State vs. Toledo money line: Ball State +345, Toledo -455

BSU: The Cardinals are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 road games against a team with a winning home record

TOL: The Rockets are 6-2 ATS in their last eight conference games

Why Toledo can cover

Junior wide receiver Jerjuan Newton is among the many weapons in the Toledo offense. Newton leads the Rockets with 30 receptions for 554 yards (15.8 average) and seven touchdowns. His longest reception has been 43 yards. Among his best games was a five-catch, 125-yard and two-touchdown effort against Kent State on Oct. 15, a 52-31 victory.

Also leading the receiving corps is sophomore wide receiver DeMeer Blankumsee, who has 29 receptions for 341 yards (11.8 average) and one TD. He has catches in five games this season, including eight receptions for 112 yards (14.0 average) at San Diego State on Sept. 24. He appeared in 12 games last year. For his career, he has 45 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns, including a long of 41 yards.

Why Ball State can cover

Despite that, the Rockets are not a lock to cover the Ball State vs. Toledo spread. That's because the Cardinals are led by junior quarterback John Paddock, who has completed 226 of 366 passes (61.7%) for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been picked off 10 times and has a 122.1 rating. Paddock's best game was a 403-yard passing performance on 40 of 58 passing (69%) and three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 44-38 double-overtime win over Northern Illinois on Oct. 1.

Also powering the Cardinals' offense is sophomore running back Carson Steele, who has carried 221 times for 1,082 yards (4.9 average) and nine TDs. He has also caught 20 passes for 133 yards (6.7 average) and one touchdown. Steele was a big reason for Ball State's upset at Kent State last Tuesday, when he carried 29 times for a season-high 192 yards (6.6 average) and one score. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in seven games, including each of the last four.

