Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Ball State

Current Records: Western Michigan 0-1; Ball State 0-1

Last Season Records: Ball State 6-7; Western Michigan 8-5

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid-American clash at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Scheumann Stadium. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.

The night started off rough for the Cardinals last Thursday, and it ended that way, too. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 59-10 bruising that they suffered against the Tennessee Volunteers. Ball State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing. QB John Paddock wasn't much of a difference maker for Ball State; Paddock threw two interceptions.

There was early excitement for WMU after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Michigan State Spartans who ended up claiming the real prize. WMU's bruising 35-13 loss to MSU might stick with them for a while. The Broncos were surely aware of their 20-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Sean Tyler.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Series History

Western Michigan have won four out of their last seven games against Ball State.