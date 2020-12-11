Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Ball State

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-1; Ball State 4-1

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35 points per game before their contest on Saturday. WMU and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at Scheumann Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Broncos came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles last week, falling 53-42. This was hardly the result WMU or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13.5 points over EMU heading into this matchup. Western Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from RB La'Darius Jefferson, who rushed for two TDs and 130 yards on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Ball State's strategy against the Central Michigan Chippewas last week. Ball State was the clear victor by a 45-20 margin over CMU. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Cardinals had established a 38-14 advantage. QB Drew Plitt had a stellar game for Ball State as he passed for four TDs and 366 yards on 43 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Ball State's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of S J.T. Wahee and S Brett Anderson II.

Ball State's win lifted them to 4-1 while Western Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 4-1. With a combined 1,032 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Michigan have won four out of their last five games against Ball State.