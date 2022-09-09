The Western Michigan Broncos will be looking to get their offense going when they go on the road to face the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Western Michigan was unable to hang with No. 15 Michigan State last week, losing in a 35-13 final. Ball State struggled from the opening play of the game in its 59-10 setback against Tennessee in Week 1.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Broncos are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Ball State vs. Western Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 53.

Ball State vs. Western Michigan spread: Western Michigan -6.5

Ball State vs. Western Michigan over/under: 53 points

Why Ball State can cover

Ball State could not match Tennessee's offensive firepower last week, but the Cardinals will face a team on its level this week. Junior quarterback John Paddock completed 27 of 43 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown in the loss, and he should have more success on Saturday. Despite only putting up 10 points, the Cardinals were able to move the ball against Tennessee, averaging nearly 5.0 yards per play.

Western Michigan's defense did not look good against Michigan State last week, allowing 7.7 yards per play. The Broncos also have a freshman as their starting quarterback, giving Ball State's motivated defense an edge. Ball State has covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan was much more competitive in its Week 1 challenge, trailing Michigan State by just eight points heading to the fourth quarter. Freshman quarterback Jack Salopek threw for 193 yards in the loss, and he should improve with every start that he makes. Junior running back Sean Tyler had success on the ground against the Spartans, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

They are facing a Ball State defense that looked helpless against Tennessee last week, giving up 6.8 yards per play. The Cardinals also turned the ball over three times, which is not something that they can afford to do again this week. They have only covered the spread once in their last seven games, and they have failed to cover in five consecutive games in the month of September.

