Arch Manning's debut as the full-time starting quarterback for No. 1 Texas against No. 3 Ohio State has drawn support from unlikely corners: former Oklahoma and Texas A&M coaches. Legendary Sooners coach Barry Switzer, who led Oklahoma from 1973-88 and won three national championships, revealed Thursday that he is rooting for the Longhorns.

In a text to Manning's grandfather, Pro Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning, Switzer admitted he never expected to pull for Texas, Oklahoma's longtime rival.

"Archie, I never thought there would be a day coming that I would be pulling for the University of Texas!" Switzer wrote.

Former Texas A&M coach R. C. Slocum, who led the Aggies from 1989-2002, also sent well-wishes via text. Switzer shared screenshots of his exchange with Archie Manning, who wrote, "R.C. texted me! So we got an Aggie and a Sooner pulling for 'Horns. I am honored to have great friends."

Switzer compiled a 9-5-2 record against Texas in the Red River Rivalry and was known for his public disdain for the Longhorns. Slocum went 7-7 against Texas during his tenure with the Aggies. Despite their historical animosity, the pair appear to be putting rivalries aside for the Manning family and the highly anticipated five-star quarterback.

Bob Stoops, who led Oklahoma from 1999 to 2016 and won a national championship, also expressed support for Manning personally, even as he predicted a Texas loss in Columbus.

"I gotta go with Ohio State," Stoops said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. "But I'll tell you what, Texas is going to be good. And I'm a believer in -- I don't know how to do this being from Oklahoma -- but just because of Arch Manning, what he has to live up to, I want to see the guy do well. That's just my heart."

Texas hopes Manning can continue the momentum he showed in limited action last season. In two starts while Quinn Ewers was injured, the redshirt sophomore completed 41 of 60 passes for 583 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 29 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Manning enters 2025 with national attention and expectations rarely seen for a college quarterback making his debut as a full-time starter. The nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning carries a family legacy that has made him one of the most anticipated players in college football history.

The Longhorns' game against Ohio State is not only a marquee opening for Texas, but also a spotlight on Manning's potential to carry the program forward. With historic rivals and family friends alike watching closely, all eyes will be on the redshirt sophomore as he takes the field in one of the most anticipated starts of the 2025 season.