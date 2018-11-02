Baton Rouge, home of LSU and Mike the Tiger, is all about quality: food and football
LSU is synonymous with football, and Louisiana is synonymous with seafood
LSU football is a staple of SEC football, and the capital of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, is also the home of the state's flagship college football team. The LSU Tigers, coached by Ed Orgeron, are among the biggest football institutions in the country. On LSU's campus, however, there's a lot more to do than going to Death Valley to catch a game.
For starters, you need to visit Mike the Tiger. LSU first starting "housing the tiger" in 1936, with the first Mike. Now, six Mikes later, Mike VII is living in the LSU enclosure. Although LSU used to bring the tiger into Death Valley (specifically near the opposing locker room), that tradition died with Mike VI. The current enclosure is massive, and its 15,000-foot space is one of the United States' largest tiger habitats.
After visiting Mike, you need go to Phil's Oyster Bar and Restaurant to get some Louisiana seafood. It's a family-owned joint that used to be a market, and slowly evolved into a restaurant. The oysters are a must, and the seafood platter has all of the fried food you can handle -- plus there's spaghetti and meatballs, a family tradition. The walls are decorated with LSU garb, and it's the place to be on gameday.
After Phil's, you can walk over to The Bulldog, a bar with a true gameday atmosphere. The place is quintessentially Baton Rouge, and it has plenty on tap to get you through the game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFB alternate jersey power rankings
From throwbacks to entirely new designs, these are the best looks teams have worn this yea...
-
Bama can make CFP without beating LSU
That plus a complete look at a massively important slate of Week 10 college football games
-
Stanford vs. Washington odds, top picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Washington football.
-
UCF holds on to win 21st straight game
UCF won its 21st straight game against Temple
-
Rodney Anderson declares for NFL Draft
Anderson was Oklahoma's top rusher in its Big 12 title run in 2017
-
Maryland punter assaulted by teammate
Matthew Barber is a backup punter for the Terrapins