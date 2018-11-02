Baton Rouge, home of LSU and Mike the Tiger, is all about quality: food and football

LSU football is a staple of SEC football, and the capital of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, is also the home of the state's flagship college football team. The LSU Tigers, coached by Ed Orgeron, are among the biggest football institutions in the country. On LSU's campus, however, there's a lot more to do than going to Death Valley to catch a game.

For starters, you need to visit Mike the Tiger. LSU first starting "housing the tiger" in 1936, with the first Mike. Now, six Mikes later, Mike VII is living in the LSU enclosure. Although LSU used to bring the tiger into Death Valley (specifically near the opposing locker room), that tradition died with Mike VI. The current enclosure is massive, and its 15,000-foot space is one of the United States' largest tiger habitats.

After visiting Mike, you need go to Phil's Oyster Bar and Restaurant to get some Louisiana seafood. It's a family-owned joint that used to be a market, and slowly evolved into a restaurant. The oysters are a must, and the seafood platter has all of the fried food you can handle -- plus there's spaghetti and meatballs, a family tradition. The walls are decorated with LSU garb, and it's the place to be on gameday.

After Phil's, you can walk over to The Bulldog, a bar with a true gameday atmosphere. The place is quintessentially Baton Rouge, and it has plenty on tap to get you through the game.