Baton Rouge Zoo names baby giraffe Burreaux after LSU's Joe Burrow

There's no doubt that Joe Burrow is going to go down as one of the all-time greats to come through the LSU football program. Now his name is going to live on in the area for quite some time.

On Friday, the Baton Rouge Zoo announced that their new baby male giraffe is named Burreaux.

You voted. We tallied. Meet Burreaux!!! Thanks to everyone who nominated and supported the cause. This little guy has big shoes to fill, but something tells us he's up for the challenge! pic.twitter.com/G1BjA0tX27 — Baton Rouge Zoo (@BatonRougeZoo) February 14, 2020

Of course, the name is in reference to the LSU quarterback, who spelled his last name as "Burreaux" on the back of his jersey during the school's Senior Night. The zoo held a fundraiser in which each dollar donated would count as a vote for a name. Kiume (Swahili for masculine and strong) and Romeo were the other two finalists for the name. Romeo is a mix of the giraffe's parents Rosie and Rowan.

Burreaux was born on Dec. 26, which was prior to LSU's run in the College Football Playoff. LSU defeated Clemson, 42-25, in the National Championship Game on Jan. 13.

Following a historic season in Baton Rouge, Burrow is in consideration to be the top pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow put together a record-breaking season in which he threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns for the Tigers.