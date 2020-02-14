Baton Rouge Zoo names baby giraffe Burreaux after LSU's Joe Burrow
The zoo held a fundraiser where donations counted as votes for a name
There's no doubt that Joe Burrow is going to go down as one of the all-time greats to come through the LSU football program. Now his name is going to live on in the area for quite some time.
On Friday, the Baton Rouge Zoo announced that their new baby male giraffe is named Burreaux.
Of course, the name is in reference to the LSU quarterback, who spelled his last name as "Burreaux" on the back of his jersey during the school's Senior Night. The zoo held a fundraiser in which each dollar donated would count as a vote for a name. Kiume (Swahili for masculine and strong) and Romeo were the other two finalists for the name. Romeo is a mix of the giraffe's parents Rosie and Rowan.
Burreaux was born on Dec. 26, which was prior to LSU's run in the College Football Playoff. LSU defeated Clemson, 42-25, in the National Championship Game on Jan. 13.
Following a historic season in Baton Rouge, Burrow is in consideration to be the top pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow put together a record-breaking season in which he threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns for the Tigers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
EKU LB charged with assaulting cop
Video captured from a police cruiser shows the linebacker picking up an officer, and throwing...
-
Fallout from Mel Tucker's move to MSU
The constantly spinning coaching carousel impacts programs, their players, recruits and more
-
Michigan State hires Mel Tucker as coach
Tucker only spent one season with the Buffaloes before making the move to the Big Ten
-
Ohio State suspends 2 after rape arrest
The alleged incident took place on Feb. 4
-
Top 10 recruiters in 2020 cycle
These are the assistants that did the heavy lifting throughout the 2020 recruiting cycle
-
Minnesota Badgers gear ends up at Target
The onesies were available at a total of four Minneapolis-area stores and only two were purchased
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game