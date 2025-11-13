Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades is taking a leave of absence from his responsibilities with the university, sources tell CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello. Rhoades is also stepping down from his position as College Football Playoff chair. He will be replaced as both CFP chair and as a member of the committee, ESPN reports.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek is expected to be nominated to take Rhoades' place as CFP chair. The Big 12 is recommending Utah AD Mark Harlan to replace him on the committee. Both nominations are pending authorization from the CFP governing boards.

Baylor received new allegations related to Rhoades on Monday, according to a school spokesperson. The allegations do not involve the football program and are not tied to the previously reported incident with Michael Trigg. The investigation does not involve Title IX, NCAA rules or student welfare.

Reports emerged detailing a sideline incident between Rhoades and Baylor tight end Michael Trigg during Baylor's Sept. 20 game against Arizona State. Rhoades allegedly took exception to Trigg's long-sleeved gold undershirt, which was a different color than the rest of the team, according to The Athletic.

The report states that Rhoades grabbed Trigg during the first quarter and, while using an expletive, questioned him about the shirt. Baylor coach Dave Aranda later had "heated" words with Rhoades.

"More than a month ago, Baylor University received reports of an incident involving vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mack Rhoades," Baylor wrote in a statement provided to The Athletic. "These reports were thoroughly reviewed and investigated in accordance with university policies, appropriate actions were taken, and the matter is now closed.

"Mr. Rhoades has expressed regret over his emotions and recognizes his conduct at that moment was not reflective of our Christian mission and values. Mr. Rhoades is an important part of our Baylor family, and we look forward to his continued leadership of our athletics department. We remain committed to ensuring a respectful and accountable environment for all of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."

The College Football Playoff selection committee will unveil its final set of rankings on Dec. 7.

Rhoades recently appeared in his capacity as selection committee chairman during Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings reveal show. Rhoades was selected to replace former chairman and current Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel in March.

Rhoades also a member of the 13-person selection committee last season, the first year of the CFP's 12-team format. He took over as Baylor's athletic director in 2016 after two years in the same role at Missouri.

He served as the athletic director at Akron (2006-09) and Houston (2009-15).