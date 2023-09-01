Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Texas State 0-0, Baylor 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Baylor Bears will host the Texas State Bobcats to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at McLane Stadium.

Baylor finished last season ranked 12th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with 34 on the season. Texas State, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 125th with eight.

Looking forward to Saturday, the game looks promising for Baylor, as the team is favored by a full 27.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

While Baylor might be expected to win, their sub-par 2-3 record as the favorite last season means this is still anyone's game. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 13 games they played last year would have netted $882.97. Sadly, Texas State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-7 as such last year.

Odds

Baylor is a big 27.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 60 points.

Series History

Baylor has won both of the games they've played against Texas State in the last 2 years.