Who's Playing

No. 12 Utah Utes @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Utah 1-0, Baylor 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Utah Utes will head out on the road to face off against the Baylor Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor took a loss in their last game and are no doubt out to reverse Utah's good fortune.

Utah gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Thursday. They came out on top against Florida by a score of 24-11. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 21 point advantage.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Baylor on Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 42-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas State. Yes, you read that score correctly, and yes, they were playing football.

Despite the defeat, Baylor had strong showings from QB Blake Shapen, who threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns on 31 attempts, and TE Drake Dabney, who found the endzone twice on 101 receiving yards. Dabney's biggest highlight was a 53-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the third quarter. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, K Isaiah Hankins loomed large in the final result, having booted in three field goals and two extra points.

Looking ahead, Utah shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 7.5 points. They finished last season with an 8-6 record against the spread.

Utah ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-2 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $678.29. On the other hand, Baylor was 3-3 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Utah is a big 7.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

