West Virginia is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Baylor 27-14.

If West Virginia keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, Baylor will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: West Virginia 7-4, Baylor 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Baylor Bears are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at McLane Stadium. Despite being away, West Virginia is looking at a 12-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, everything went West Virginia's way against Cincinnati as West Virginia made off with a 42-21 win. The win was just what West Virginia needed coming off of a 59-20 defeat in their prior matchup.

West Virginia relied on the efforts of Jahiem White, who gained 279 total yards and two touchdowns, and Garrett Greene, who rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries. White's longest reception was for an incredible 75 yards.

Meanwhile, Baylor's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 42-17 to TCU. Baylor has not had much luck with TCU recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Blake Shapen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 197 yards and a touchdown. Shapen has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last eight games he's played.

West Virginia has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Baylor, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season.

West Virginia came out on top in a nail-biter against Baylor in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, sneaking past 43-40. The rematch might be a little tougher for West Virginia since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

West Virginia is a big 12-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mountaineers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

West Virginia has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Baylor.

Oct 13, 2022 - West Virginia 43 vs. Baylor 40

Oct 09, 2021 - Baylor 45 vs. West Virginia 20

Oct 03, 2020 - West Virginia 27 vs. Baylor 21

Oct 31, 2019 - Baylor 17 vs. West Virginia 14

Oct 25, 2018 - West Virginia 58 vs. Baylor 14

Oct 21, 2017 - West Virginia 38 vs. Baylor 36

Dec 03, 2016 - West Virginia 24 vs. Baylor 21

Oct 17, 2015 - Baylor 62 vs. West Virginia 38

Injury Report for Baylor

Blake Shapen: out (Head)

Hal Presley: out (Lower Body)

Mike Smith Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Bryson Washington: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for West Virginia