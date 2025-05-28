Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster has died at 18 years old, Baylor confirmed to CBS Sports. Foster, who redshirted last season as a true freshman, was expected to anchor a spot on the two-deep this fall for second-year defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield.

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family. Our deepest condolences are with Alex's family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come," said a joint statement from athletic director Mack Rhoades and Dave Aranda. "In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith, the love of the Baylor community, and the unbreakable bond forged through the game we love. Alex's memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program."

Foster was the highest-rated high school signee in the Bears' 2024 recruiting class after starring at St. Joseph High School in Greenville, Mississippi. He remained loyal to Baylor during his recruitment despite a late offer from Texas and interests from various other elite programs. 247Sports rated the 6-foot-5, 292-pound defender as the No. 44 defensive tackle in the 2024 cycle and 13th-best player out of Mississippi.

