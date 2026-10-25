Baylor has fired coach Dave Aranda after seven seasons, the program announced on Sunday. Aranda finished his tenure with a 40-40 record and 26-32 mark in Big 12 play, struggling to get the Bears back to contention in the NIL era. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will serve as interim coach.

Aranda, a national championship-winning defensive coordinator at LSU, came to Waco with fanfare and quickly led the Bears to the best season in program history. Baylor captured the 2021 Big 12 title and a Sugar Bowl victory to record the first AP Top 5 finish in program history.

However, Aranda failed to capitalize on the success, finishing with a losing record the next season and falling to 3-9 two years later. Over six full seasons with the program, Baylor finished with four losing records and never recorded consecutive winning seasons.

"Anyone who knows Dave Aranda understands what a genuine and honorable person he is and how much he deeply cares for his players, staff and this university," Baylor athletic director Doug McNamee said in a statement. "He is a gifted coach and brilliant football mind whose leadership brought some of our best Baylor football memories. While this is a difficult moment, we believe a change in leadership is necessary at this time for our program. We will forever be thankful to Dave and his family for their time here at Baylor, and we wish them well."

In addition to a slow rollout of the player compensation era costing Baylor recruits, Aranda struggled to identify and retain staff. Over his tenure, he had six coordinators and took over defensive playcalling himself at one point.

After showing some early promise with first-year quarterback DJ Lagway, Baylor lost a stunning 17-6 decision against rival TCU at home on Oct. 17. One week later, the Bears lost a 14-game winning streak against Kansas following a blocked field goal near the end of regulation in a 25-24 loss.

Now, the first-year athletic director McNamee will have to make his first big hiring decision. After coming out of the private sector, there are many directions he could turn.

Baylor coaching candidates

Jeff Traylor, UTSA: A legendary high school football coach in East Texas, Traylor helped transform UTSA into a consistent winning program. The Roadrunners dominated CUSA under Traylor and continued to compete after a jump in competition heading to The American.

Traylor would quickly be able to build relationships with high school coaches and fans around the state of Texas. The Roadrunners are also in the midst of their most successful season since joining The American, a 6-1 campaign. But after a few years of lull, will Traylor be flashy enough?

Spencer Danielson, Boise State: Danielson is one of the most exciting young coaches in college football. Since taking over as interim coach in 2023, Danielson has won a conference title each year, and is well on his way to reaching a second CFP appearance and first Pac-12 title this year.

At the same time, Danielson has a great situation at Boise State and has spent his entire career on the West Coast. He could also be up for other great jobs soon with his consistent success. But, Danielson is also a strong vocal leader and open about his faith, which could make Baylor an interesting long-term fit.

G.J. Kinne, Texas State coach: Kinne has deep Texas ties across his playing and coaching career. He actually played for Traylor at Gilmer High School before playing quarterback at Texas and Tulsa. His father was also a linebacker at Baylor.

Kinne has done a great job at Texas State, turning an also-ran into a competitive program. However, in a potential make-or-break season, Texas State has limped to a middling 4-3 record. With Boise State and Oregon State over the next two weeks, it might be hard for Kinne to win enough to earn consideration.

Jason Eck, New Mexico coach: Eck is one of the best coaches in college football. The former Wisconsin offensive lineman worked his way through the sub-FBS level as an offensive line coach before posting consecutive top 10 finishes at Idaho and an absurd 15-5 record at New Mexico.

Eck would immediately bring excitement back to Waco with his fun personality and well-coached teams. At the same time, Eck's entire life and career has been spent in the Midwest and out West. He might have different preferences depending on what opens this cycle.

Lincoln Riley, USC: There were rumblings about Riley conversing with Baylor behind the scenes last offseason as a potential escape hatch from USC. After a brutal loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, rumblings are sure to pick up again.

Riley has strong Texas ties after growing up in West Texas and recruiting the state consistently at Oklahoma. He knows the Big 12 well, and seems to embrace the landscape more than the SEC or Big Ten. The big question? Can Baylor make it worth his time financially, both from a salary and roster spend perspective.