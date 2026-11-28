Baylor is set to hire UTSA coach Jeff Traylor to the same position, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.The former Texas high school coach clinched a spot in the American Conference title game on Friday.

Traylor is a legendary Texas high school football coach at Gilmer High School in East Texas, winning three state championships and earning a spot in the THSCA Hall of Honor. After stints as an assistant at Texas, SMU and Arkansas, he was named head coach at UTSA in 2020, where he helped lead the Roadrunners to an unprecedented stretch of success.

The Roadrunners went 61-28 under Traylor's watch, including three 10-win seasons. They're playing for their third conference title in six years, and first since transitioning to the American in 2023. UTSA began playing football in 2011 and had never previously recorded more than 7 wins as an FBS program.

Now, Traylor heads to Baylor, where he will be tasked with revitalizing a program that stagnated under former coach Dave Aranda. After winning a Big 12 title in 2021, Aranda went 22-31 with three losing seasons in five years before he was fired on Oct. 25. Each of the last three coaches at Baylor have played for a Big 12 title and won 10 games in a season.

UTSA is set to host the American Conference Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Alamodome. It's unclear at this time whether Traylor will coach in the game, though the majority of Group of Six hires stayed with their programs last season, even after accepting new roles.

Getting back to development

Aranda coached his best football with Matt Rhule's former players, but struggled to maintain the same level of recruiting and development that characterized the successes of 2019 and 2021. By hiring Traylor, the Bears are recommitting to the model that helped them reach the national elite.

Traylor is regarded as one of the best Texas recruiters in America, consistently identifying developmental talent. The Roadrunners developed three NFL Draft picks during his tenure, including Pro Bowler Riq Woolen, whom he converted from wide receiver to cornerback.

However, his developmental track record is even more impressive when considering the sheer amount of talent UTSA has lost to other programs. Last offseason alone, the Roadrunners lost 10 players to Power Four schools, including Ohio State receiver Devin McCuin and likely All-American tight end Patrick Overmyer to Houston. How good could Traylor be with the ability to retain talent?

Initial questions

While recruiting has been his hallmark, Traylor has also been a notable identifier of coaching talent. Traylor discovered Will Stein after a stint as a high school offensive coordinator, and produced several other high-major assistants at UTSA. Building a staff will be an interesting challenge as Traylor decides what assistants to entice with high-major dollars.

Offensive coordinator Rick Bowie has been a strong presence for the Roadrunners, leading the No. 33 scoring offense. Traylor will also face a critical decision regarding Baylor interim coach Joe Klanderman, who helped the Bears improve from No. 85 to No. 22 in yards-per-play defense.

Traylor must also consider quarterback DJ Lagway, the former five-star recruit who had a promising season for the Bears after transferring in from Florida. Will he commit serious dollars to Lagway, or does he have another plan in mind? There are also a few other underclassmen who could follow Traylor to Waco, including running back Will Henderson III and wide receiver Mekhi Anderson.