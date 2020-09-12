If the 2020 college football season has taught us anything, it's that games can be scheduled at the last minute. That would appear to be the case with Baylor and Houston, both of whom are looking for a replacement game after losing opponents. The Bears and Cougars are currently finalizing a game against each other next week, a source tells CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman first reported the teams are in the process of agreeing to play in Waco, Texas.

Once the game becomes official, it will mark a quick one-week turnaround for both sides as they try to put together as close to a full season as possible. Baylor did have a nonconference game scheduled against Louisiana Tech for Week 2, but that was postponed indefinitely after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Bulldogs program. A makeup date for that game was proving to be difficult, and Baylor had one more open weekend (Sept. 19) before conference games started on Sept. 26.

Similarly, Houston's Week 3 game against Memphis was officially postponed on Saturday. The game had been on the ropes after the Tigers paused practices and other athletic-related activities following their Week 1 game against Arkansas State amid a COVID-19 outbreak. The Cougars will play an eight-game conference schedule but were allowed to add up to four additional nonconference games.