Baylor nearing deal to hire former North Carolina coach Larry Fedora as OC, per reports

Baylor coach Dave Aranda has reportedly narrowed his search for an offensive coordinator, and the school is expected to announce Larry Fedora as the Bears' new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

ESPN, Yahoo!, The Athletic and Stadium are among the outlets reporting the news, noting that the agreement has not yet been finalized and an announcement is not expected to come until next week.

SOURCE: #Baylor is hiring former USM and UNC head coach Larry Fedora as offensive coordinator. He spent last season as an analyst at Texas. Impressive staff Dave Aranda is assembling there... Yahoo first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 25, 2020

Fedora spent the 2019 season in the Big 12 as an offensive analyst on Tom Herman's staff at Texas, returning to his home state and the conference where he spent nine years as an assistant during his rise through the coaching ranks. The College Station native coached wide receivers, running backs and tight ends at Baylor from 1991-96 and then became one of the top assistants in the country as offensive coordinator for Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State from 2005-07.

Fedora went 45-43 in seven years as North Carolina's head coach, leading the Tar Heels to an 11-win season and ACC Championship Game appearance in 2015. He was fired at the conclusion of a second-straight nine-loss season in 2018 with four years left on his recently extended contract.

Prior to UNC, Fedora went 34-19 in four years at Southern Miss, leading the Golden Eagles to a Conference USA title and top-25 finish in his last year with the program.

Aranda has already tipped his hand in terms of offensive goals for Baylor with the previously announced hire of Jorge Munoz as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Munoz was an offensive analyst for LSU in 2019 and he takes over a title similar to Joe Brady's position on the national championship-winning Tigers staff. Pairing Fedora, one of the top offensive coaches in the game, with Munoz sets up the Bears to field a spread attack that will stress defenses with balance and tempo.