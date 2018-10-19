Baylor, Oregon agree to future home-and-home football series in 2027 and 2028
The Bears and Ducks will play for the first time in a two-game series in 2027 and '28
Baylor and Oregon will meet for the first time in a home-and-home series. Unfortunately, despite how interesting this looks on paper, college football fans will have to wait nearly a decade before the Bears and Ducks clash in the regular season. Such is life in the college football scheduling game.
In any case, Baylor announced on Friday that it would face Oregon in an early-season game on Sept. 11, 2027. The following game will take place at Oregon's Autzen Stadium on Sept. 9, 2028.
Baylor also has a future series with Auburn in 2025 and '26. Oregon also has its fair share of exciting future nonconference games against Ohio State (2019 and '20), Texas Tech (2023 and '24), Boise State (2025 and '26) and Michigan State (2029 and '30).
Of course, a lot can change between now and then. Games get moved or canceled altogether all the time. Hopefully, though, the only debate here will be which team will wear green and which one will wear yellow.
