Baylor reportedly advised to self-impose bowl ban for 2018 college football season

The wheels of the Baylor scandal keep turning, and apparently they could be pointing in the direction of a bowl ban.

According to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the school is considering -- and has been advised by its law firm -- to impose a bowl ban in 2018, after new developments in the handling of the sexual assault scandal that involved multiple players within the football program.

The report cites sources that say the NCAA recently interviewed former coach Art Briles, former athletic director Ian McCaw and former president Ken Starr, and those interviews changed the course of the inquiry into the school's handling of multiple Title IX cases. In the wake of those, the school allegedly fears that it could be hit with "lack of institutional control" -- one of the most severe transgressions in the NCAA rule book.

The Wall Street Journal reported in November 2016 that the program would likely avoid major sanctions, and the investigation would center on players receiving preferential treatment in the school's disciplinary process. Just this past June, the Star-Telegram reported that the investigation could wrap up this summer without a big penalty.

Apparently, something changed in recent weeks, and it could cost the Bears a potential bowl game.

Briles was fired prior to the 2016 season amid a massive sexual assault scandal that included reports of multiple incidents involving football players under his watch. Jim Grobe took over for Briles in 2016 and Matt Rhule was named the new head coach prior to the 2017 season. Baylor went 1-11 in Rhule's first season.

Baylor kicks off its 2018 season at home on Sept. 1 against Abilene Christian.