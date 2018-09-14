Baylor vs. Duke: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears (home) vs. Duke Blue Devils (away)

Current records: Baylor 2-0; Duke 2-0

What to Know

Baylor will look to defend its home turf on Saturday against Duke at 3:30 p.m. Baylor is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5 point margin of victory.

Baylor strolled past UT-San Antonio with points to spare last week, taking the game 37-20.

Meanwhile, Duke had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 21-7 win over Northwestern. The success made it back-to-back wins for Duke.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Duke and Baylor clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: McLane Stadium, Texas

McLane Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Prediction

The Bears is a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Blue Devils.

Last season, Baylor was 5-6-0 against the spread. As for Duke, they were 6-5-1 against the spread

Series History

Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.