Baylor vs. Duke updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Baylor vs. Duke football game
Baylor will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Duke at 3:30 p.m. Baylor are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5 point margin of victory.
Baylor strolled past UT-San Antonio with points to spare last week, taking the match 37-20.
Meanwhile, Duke had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 21-7 win over Northwestern. The success made it back-to-back wins for Duke.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Duke and Baylor clash.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Live Stream on fubo.TV
-
Expert college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Texas vs. USC odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC and Texas
-
Washington at Utah pick, live stream
Utah looks to enter the Pac-12 title race with Washington coming to town
-
USC vs. Texas pick, live stream
The Trojans travel to the Longhorns for a rematch of last year's thrilling showdown
-
Ohio State vs. TCU odds, picks, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football and locked in a play for Sat...
-
Ohio State at TCU pick, live stream
The Buckeyes and Horned Frogs are ready to battle in Jerry World