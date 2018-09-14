Baylor vs. Duke updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

Baylor will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Duke at 3:30 p.m. Baylor are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5 point margin of victory.

Baylor strolled past UT-San Antonio with points to spare last week, taking the match 37-20.

Meanwhile, Duke had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 21-7 win over Northwestern. The success made it back-to-back wins for Duke.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Duke and Baylor clash.