The Baylor Bears begin a new era under coach Dave Aranda, who was hired this past offseason, when they take on the Houston Cougars on Saturday. Baylor tied with Oklahoma for the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship at 8-1 and was 11-3 overall in 2019. Houston, meanwhile, tied with Tulsa for fifth place in the American Athletic Conference West Division at 2-6 and was 4-8 overall.

Kickoff from McLane Stadium is set for noon ET. Both teams had little trouble putting up points in 2019, with Baylor averaging 33.6 points per game, while Houston averaged 30.7. The Bears are four-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Baylor odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 61.5.

Houston vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -4

Houston vs. Baylor over-under: 61.5 points

Houston vs. Baylor money line: Houston +150, Baylor -170

HOU: QB Clayton Tune threw for 1,533 yards in 2019

BAY: RB John Lovett led the team in rushing last year with 655 yards

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears can put points on the board and averaged 33.6 per game a year ago. Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer is a big reason for Baylor's success, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention after completing 251-of-389 passes for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns. He started all 14 games in 2019, throwing just seven interceptions, and rushing 147 times for 344 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has started 30 of Baylor's last 31 games and has a career completion percentage of .641, second-best in BU history.

Also returning is Lovett, a senior running back who is on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List. He appeared in all 14 games in 2019, starting eight of them. He finished with 655 rushing yards on 103 attempts, and had eight receptions for 66 yards. He also returned five kicks for 104 yards. Lovett became the 39th player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards and has 1,673 yards rushing in his career, 20th-most at Baylor all-time.

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars have had a lot of success against former Southwest Conference foes since the league folded in 1996. Houston is 27-24 against its former league mates, but has not faced Baylor since 1995. Tune started the final seven games of the 2019 season, completing 106-of-179 passes for 1,533 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 244 yards and two scores.

Another weapon for the Cougars is senior running back Kyle Porter, who played in 11 games in 2019, making nine starts. He led the team with 615 rushing yards on 130 attempts. He also caught 13 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown. In addition, Houston enters Saturday's showdown with a sterling 15-5 record in its last 20 games played in September.

