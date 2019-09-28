Baylor vs. Iowa State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Baylor (home) vs. Iowa State (away)

Current Records: Baylor 3-0-0; Iowa State 2-1-0

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between Iowa State and Baylor at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Iowa State going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Iowa State ran circles around UL-Monroe last week, and the extra yardage (718 yards vs. 401 yards) paid off. The Cyclones put a hurting on UL-Monroe to the tune of 72-20. QB Brock Purdy went supernova for Iowa State as he accumulated 435 passing yards and punched in three rushing TDs. Purdy's 84-yard touchdown toss to WR Deshaunte Jones in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, Baylor and Rice couldn't quite live up to the 57.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Baylor walked away with a 21-13 win. The Baylor offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.

Their wins bumped the Cyclones to 2-1 and the Bears to 3-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cyclones enter the contest with only 2 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 10th best in the nation. As for the Bears, they have yet to allow a single passing touchdown. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Baylor and Iowa State both have two wins in their last four games.

Nov 10, 2018 - Iowa State 28 vs. Baylor 14

Nov 18, 2017 - Iowa State 23 vs. Baylor 13

Oct 01, 2016 - Baylor 45 vs. Iowa State 42

Oct 24, 2015 - Baylor 45 vs. Iowa State 27

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 90 degrees.