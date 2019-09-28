Baylor vs. Iowa State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Baylor vs. Iowa State football game
Who's Playing
Baylor (home) vs. Iowa State (away)
Current Records: Baylor 3-0-0; Iowa State 2-1-0
What to Know
Baylor is home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Baylor and Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. The Bears are coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
The Bears and Rice couldn't quite live up to the 57.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Baylor was able to grind out a solid victory over Rice last week, winning 21-13. QB Charlie Brewer did work as he accumulated 303 passing yards and picked up 58 yards on the ground on 12 carries. Brewer's 50-yard touchdown toss to WR Chris Platt in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Iowa State turned the game against UL-Monroe into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 718 yards to 401. Iowa State claimed a resounding 72-20 win over UL-Monroe. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Cyclones had established a 48-20 advantage.
Their wins bumped the Bears to 3-0 and the Cyclones to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Baylor haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet this season. As for Iowa State, they enter the contest with only 2 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 10th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cyclones are a 3-point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
Baylor and Iowa State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Iowa State 28 vs. Baylor 14
- Nov 18, 2017 - Iowa State 23 vs. Baylor 13
- Oct 01, 2016 - Baylor 45 vs. Iowa State 42
- Oct 24, 2015 - Baylor 45 vs. Iowa State 27
