Baylor vs. Iowa State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Baylor (home) vs. Iowa State (away)

Current Records: Baylor 3-0-0; Iowa State 2-1-0

What to Know

Baylor is home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Baylor and Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. The Bears are coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

The Bears and Rice couldn't quite live up to the 57.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Baylor was able to grind out a solid victory over Rice last week, winning 21-13. QB Charlie Brewer did work as he accumulated 303 passing yards and picked up 58 yards on the ground on 12 carries. Brewer's 50-yard touchdown toss to WR Chris Platt in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Iowa State turned the game against UL-Monroe into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 718 yards to 401. Iowa State claimed a resounding 72-20 win over UL-Monroe. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Cyclones had established a 48-20 advantage.

Their wins bumped the Bears to 3-0 and the Cyclones to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Baylor haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet this season. As for Iowa State, they enter the contest with only 2 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 10th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a 3-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

Baylor and Iowa State both have two wins in their last four games.