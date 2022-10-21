Who's Playing

Kansas @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas 5-2; Baylor 3-3

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks are 0-7 against the Baylor Bears since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Jayhawks and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at McLane Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Kansas came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners last week, falling 52-42. Kansas was down 49-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from QB Jason Bean, who passed for four TDs and 265 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 41 yards on the ground, and WR Lawrence Arnold, who caught five passes for two TDs and 113 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Arnold has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Baylor as they fell 43-40 to the West Virginia Mountaineers last Thursday. Baylor's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Gavin Holmes, who caught seven passes for one TD and 210 yards.

Kansas is expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put the Jayhawks at 5-2 and the Bears at 3-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Kansas enters the contest with 37 overall offensive touchdowns, good for third best in the nation. Baylor has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 14th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 18 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bears are a big 9-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last eight years.