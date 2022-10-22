Who's Playing

Kansas @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas 5-2; Baylor 3-3

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks are 0-7 against the Baylor Bears since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Kansas is on the road again Saturday and plays against Baylor at noon ET Oct. 22 at McLane Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Jayhawks came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners last week, falling 52-42. Kansas was down 49-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Jason Bean, who passed for four TDs and 265 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 41 yards on the ground, and WR Lawrence Arnold, who caught five passes for two TDs and 113 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Arnold has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Baylor had to settle for a 43-40 defeat against the West Virginia Mountaineers last Thursday. A silver lining for Baylor was the play of WR Gavin Holmes, who caught seven passes for one TD and 210 yards.

The Jayhawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Kansas at 5-2 and the Bears at 3-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Kansas ranks third in the nation when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 37 on the season. Baylor has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 14th most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 18.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 10-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last eight years.