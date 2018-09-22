Baylor vs. Kansas: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

On Saturday Baylor takes on Kansas at 3:30 p.m. Baylor are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Baylor came up short against Duke last Saturday, falling 27-40.

Meanwhile, everything went Kansas' way against Rutgers as the team secured a 55-14 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Kansas.

Kansas's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll find out if Kansas can add another positive mark to their record or if Baylor can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Kansas's step.