The Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. It'll be the season debut for Baylor after its first two games against Louisiana Tech and Houston were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Kansas, meanwhile, has played one nonconference game, losing 38-23 against Coastal Carolina.

The Bears are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Kansas odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 59.

Baylor vs. Kansas spread: Baylor -16.5

Baylor vs. Kansas over-under: 59 points

Baylor vs. Kansas money line: Baylor -750, Kansas +525

What you need to know about Baylor

The Bears have one of the Big 12's best quarterbacks in Charlie Brewer. The senior has thrown for over 3,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. The 2019 campaign was his best overall as he completed 64.5 percent of passes for 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Tyquan Thornton is his top target at receiver and running back John Lovett also brings plenty of big-play capability to the Baylor offense.

Dave Aranda takes over as head coach for Matt Rhule, who departed for the Carolina Panthers. Aranda is best known for building elite defenses at Wisconsin and LSU, and he'll look to improve a defense that was already impressive in 2019, giving up fewer than 20 points per game.

What you need to know about Kansas

The Jayhawks made some small steps in Les Miles' first year in 2019, going 3-9 and picking up a Big 12 win over Texas Tech. But 2020 got off to a rough start as Coastal Carolina rolled to a 28-0 lead and then held on for the 38-23 win over the Jayhawks two weeks ago. Kansas was extremely sloppy, turning the ball over three times in the loss.

One bright spot, however, was the run game. Kansas ran for 178 yards as running backs Velton Gardner and Pooka Williams combined for 23 carries, 148 yards and a score. They'll need to find success on the ground again on Sunday to give them a shot to keep it within the number in this Big 12 opener.

