The Kansas Jayhawks will try to get back to their winning ways when they face the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon. Kansas won its first five games of the season before falling to TCU and Oklahoma in its last two games. Baylor is in a bounce back spot of its own after losing to Oklahoma State and West Virginia. The Jayhawks are expected to be without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels (shoulder) again on Saturday, while Baylor is hopeful that QB Blake Shapen (head) will be able to play.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bears are 10-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.

Baylor vs. Kansas spread: Baylor -10

Baylor vs. Kansas over/under: 58 points

Why Baylor can cover

Kansas was riding a huge wave of momentum earlier this season, springing multiple upsets behind the play of Daniels. He had entered the Heisman Trophy picture after throwing for 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for another 335 yards and five scores, but he quickly exited the discussion following his shoulder injury. The Jayhawks have now dropped out of the top 25 and are on the road for the second week in a row.

Baylor has dominated this series, covering the spread in six consecutive home games against Kansas. The Bears are 9-1 in their last 10 home games overall and have covered the spread at a 13-6 clip in their last 19 games. Shapen has thrown for 1,444 yards and 11 touchdowns, while freshman running back Richard Reese has rushed for 457 yards and seven touchdowns.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas might be on a two-game skid, but it was competitive in both of those losses. The Jayhawks have scored at least 31 points in all but one game this season, so they should put up points in bunches against a Baylor defense that allowed 43 points to West Virginia last week. Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean has thrown for 551 yards and eight touchdowns this season, with all eight scores coming in the last two games as a replacement for injured starter Jalon Daniels (shoulder), who is questionable this week.

Running back Devin Neal is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns, while sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr. has added five rushing touchdowns of his own. Baylor had aspirations of winning the Big 12 this season, so it will be difficult for the Bears to get motivated for a game against a team that they have dominated in recent years. Kansas has gone unbeaten against the spread in 10 straight games, including five in a row at home.

