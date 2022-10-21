The Baylor Bears and Kansas Jayhawks will be looking to snap their respective two-game losing streaks when they square off on Saturday afternoon. Baylor is coming off consecutive losses to then-No. 9 Oklahoma State and West Virginia, blowing a 37-33 lead against the Mountaineers. Kansas won its first five games of the season before losing to then-No. 17 TCU and Oklahoma in its last two games.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bears are favored by 10 points in the latest Baylor vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58. Before entering any Kansas vs. Baylor picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Kansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Kansas vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Kansas spread: Baylor -10

Baylor vs. Kansas over/under: 58 points

Baylor vs. Kansas picks: See picks here

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor could be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen on Saturday due to a head injury that he suffered against West Virginia last week. However, backup Kyron Drones led the team on a pair of touchdown drives after Shapen left the game and the Bears racked up 590 yards of offense in the loss. Drones will have a full week of practice under his belt if he winds up starting in this game.

Kansas has lost much of its momentum that it had several weeks ago, suffering consecutive losses to TCU and Oklahoma. The Jayhawks gave up 90 combined points in those two setbacks, so Baylor should be able to move the ball regardless of who starts at quarterback. The Bears have covered the spread in six consecutive home games against Kansas and have covered in 13 of their last 19 games overall dating back to last season. They have also won and covered in 10 straight games against the Jayhawks, giving them a mental edge on Saturday.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas might be on a two-game skid, but it was competitive in both of those losses. The Jayhawks have scored at least 31 points in all but one game this season, so they should put up points in bunches against a Baylor defense that allowed 43 points to West Virginia last week. Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean has thrown for 551 yards and eight touchdowns this season, with all eight scores coming in the last two games as a replacement for injured starter Jalon Daniels (shoulder), who is questionable this week.

Running back Devin Neal is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns, while sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr. has added five rushing touchdowns of his own. Baylor had aspirations of winning the Big 12 this season, so it will be difficult for the Bears to get motivated for a game against a team that they have dominated in recent years. Kansas has gone unbeaten against the spread in 10 straight games, including five in a row at home.

How to make Baylor vs. Kansas picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. Baylor spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.