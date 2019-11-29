Baylor vs. Kansas odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer

Get ready for a Big 12 battle Saturday as the ninth-ranked Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is 3-8 overall and 2-4 at home, while Baylor is 10-1 overall and 4-0 on the road. The Bears are favored by 14 points in the latest Kansas vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under is set at 51. Baylor is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, and the Bears are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games against the Jayhawks. Kansas is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games. Before entering any Baylor vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas might have drawn first blood against Iowa State last week, but ultimately the Jayhawks fell 41-31. Running back Pooka Williams Jr. picked up 154 yards on the ground on 19 carries and snatched one receiving touchdown. Quarterback Carter Stanley went 23-of-44 for 328 yards and 3 TDs.

Baylor ground out a tough 24-10 victory over Texas last week to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game and keep the Bears in the College Football Playoff picture. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was a dual threat, rushing for 75 yards on 18 carries and passing for 221 yards. The sixth 10-win season in school history for the Bears comes only two years after the program's only 11-loss season in 2017.

The Jayhawks stumble into the game with the eighth-most yards allowed per game in the nation, giving up 472.3 on average. The Bears rank fifth in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 38 on the season. The total has gone under in six of Baylor's last nine games. The total has gone over in six of Kansas' last nine games.

