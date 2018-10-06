Baylor vs. Kansas St. updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Baylor vs. Kansas State football game
Baylor will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Kansas St. at 3:30 p.m. Baylor is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5 point margin of victory.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Baylor last Saturday, and boy were they right. They have to be aching after a bruising 66-33 defeat to Oklahoma. Baylor got a solid performance out of Charlie Brewer, who passed for 400 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Kansas St. didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 19-14 to Texas. This makes it the second loss in a row for Kansas St.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
