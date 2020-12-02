Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas State 4-4; Baylor 1-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Baylor Bears are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium this past Saturday. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Baylor and three for K-State.

The Bears had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it three weeks ago as the squad lost 24-23 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Baylor's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Charlie Brewer, who accumulated 153 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 76 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for Baylor. K John Mayers delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, a victory for K-State just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 45 to nothing loss at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones. K-State was down 38 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread three weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Baylor at 1-5 and the Wildcats at 4-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Baylor is stumbling into the matchup with the 13th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 102.6 on average. K-State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 13th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 326.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.11

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won three out of their last five games against Kansas State.