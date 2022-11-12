Who's Playing

No. 19 Kansas State @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas State 6-3; Baylor 6-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Baylor Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor should still be riding high after a victory, while K-State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Baylor came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oklahoma Sooners last week, sneaking past 38-35. RB Craig Williams had a stellar game for Baylor as he rushed for two TDs and 192 yards on 25 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Williams has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Williams' sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

K-State came within a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns last week, but they wound up with a 34-27 loss. QB Adrian Martinez put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 329 yards on 36 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 52 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Martinez this season.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Bears going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Baylor's win brought them up to 6-3 while the Wildcats' defeat pulled them down to an identical 6-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Baylor enters the matchup with 31 rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the nation. But K-State comes into the contest boasting the 14th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at seven. We'll see if their defense can keep Baylor's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Baylor have won five out of their last seven games against Kansas State.