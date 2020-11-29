Through 2 Quarters

Although the Kansas State Wildcats came into the game as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from the Baylor Bears. the Wildcats have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Baylor 17-6 at halftimeK-State already has more points in this contest than they finished with last week.

WR Malik Knowles has led the way so far for K-State, as he has rushed for one TD and 81 yards on two carries. That touchdown -- a 75-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

With six sacks, the Kansas State defense has been a true menace for Baylor's offensive line. We'll see if K-State can keep up that pressure in the second half.

Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas State 4-4; Baylor 1-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Baylor Bears are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium on Saturday. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Baylor and three for K-State.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Bears or the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week, but it was Texas Tech snatching the 24-23 win. A silver lining for Baylor was the play of QB Charlie Brewer, who accumulated 153 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 76 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for Baylor. K John Mayers delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, a victory for the Wildcats just wasn't in the stars on Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 45 to nothing bruising that they suffered against the Iowa State Cyclones. K-State was down 38 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Baylor is now 1-5 while the Wildcats sit at 4-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Baylor is 13th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 321.3 on average. K-State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 324 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won three out of their last five games against Kansas State.