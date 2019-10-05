Baylor vs. Kansas State odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from advanced model

The Baylor Bears will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 play, and it should be a lively crowd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for two teams that look like they could be sneaky factors in the conference. Bill Snyder is retired again after 27 years at the helm spread out over two separate stints at K-State, but former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman is off to a 3-1 start. Meanwhile, the Bears are off to a 4-0 start under Matt Rhule, who led a six-win improvement from 2017 to 2018 and is looking to build on that momentum. The Wildcats are 1.5-point favorites with the over-under at 48.5 in the latest Kansas State vs. Baylor odds. But before you make your Kansas State vs. Baylor picks, be sure to check out the Week 6 college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Kansas State vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a strong point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Kansas State fell to Oklahoma State 26-13 last week, as the Cowboys held the Wildcats to just 242 yards of total offense and one touchdown -- a 5-yard James Gilbert run. QB Skylar Thompson has 604 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for the Wildcats, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. Kansas State is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five home games against Baylor. The Wildcats offense scores 36.3 points per game and allows 16 points per game this season.

The model has also considered that Baylor has been solid on both sides of the ball this season, using great balance to keep opponents honest defensively and smothering foes defensively. The Bears are throwing the ball 33.3 times for 259.5 yards per game and running it 36.3 times for 216.0 yards per game and the defense is allowing just 4.5 yards per play on the year.

Charlie Brewer has done a sensational job of protecting the football when called upon, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 972 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception. And last week the Bears squeezed out a victory over Iowa State by limiting the Cyclones to 2.3 yards per carry and winning the turnover battle 2-0. Rhule's group hasn't always looked dominant, but the Bears have found ways to get the job done and that bodes well for the culture he's building in Waco.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.