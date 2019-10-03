Baylor vs. Kansas State odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between Kansas State and Baylor at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State is 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home this season, while Baylor is 4-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Baylor is 2-2 against the spread; Kansas State is 3-1. The Wildcats are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under is set at 49.5. Before you make any Baylor vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Kansas State vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in.

Kansas State fell to Oklahoma State 26-13 last week, as the Cowboys held the Wildcats to just 242 yards of total offense and one touchdown -- a 5-yard James Gilbert run. QB Skylar Thompson has 604 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for the Wildcats, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. Kansas State is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five home games against Baylor. The Wildcats offense scores 36.3 points per game and allows 16 points per game this season.

Baylor escaped a close call, withstanding a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback to down Iowa State 23-21. QB Charlie Brewer had a huge game, passing for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Brewer has passed for 972 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception this season for the Bears, who are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games. Baylor, though, is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games against Kansas State. Baylor averages 40.8 points per game on offense this season, and gives up 16.3 points per game.

