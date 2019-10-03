Baylor vs. Kansas State odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Baylor and Kansas State. Here are the results:
A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between Kansas State and Baylor at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State is 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home this season, while Baylor is 4-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Baylor is 2-2 against the spread; Kansas State is 3-1. The Wildcats are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under is set at 49.5. Before you make any Baylor vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Kansas State vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Kansas State fell to Oklahoma State 26-13 last week, as the Cowboys held the Wildcats to just 242 yards of total offense and one touchdown -- a 5-yard James Gilbert run. QB Skylar Thompson has 604 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for the Wildcats, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. Kansas State is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five home games against Baylor. The Wildcats offense scores 36.3 points per game and allows 16 points per game this season.
Baylor escaped a close call, withstanding a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback to down Iowa State 23-21. QB Charlie Brewer had a huge game, passing for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Brewer has passed for 972 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception this season for the Bears, who are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games. Baylor, though, is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games against Kansas State. Baylor averages 40.8 points per game on offense this season, and gives up 16.3 points per game.
So who wins Kansas State vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
How to watch: NW Miss. at East Miss.
Here's how to watch the Rangers take on the Lions
-
States buck NCAA with name, image bills
Legislators across the country -- and in the nation's capital -- are rushing to empower college...
-
Temple vs. ECU odds, top expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of AAC football.
-
Michigan vs. Iowa odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Michigan Wolverines.
-
Washington vs Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Washington vs. Stanford game 10,000...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati pick, live stream
UCF travels to Cincinnati on Friday to take on the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game