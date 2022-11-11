The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats will try to bounce back from their loss to Texas when they face the Baylor Bears on Saturday night. Kansas State has lost two of its last three games, with its win coming in a 48-0 blowout against then-No. 9 Oklahoma State. Baylor is riding a three-game winning streak, beating Oklahoma in a 38-35 final last week. Kansas State is 5-3-1 against the spread, while Baylor is 6-3 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 3 points in the latest Baylor vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 53.

Baylor vs. Kansas State spread: Baylor -3

Baylor vs. Kansas State over/under: 53 points

Baylor vs. Kansas State money line: Baylor -155, Kansas State 130

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor has rounded into form late in the season, winning consecutive games against Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma over the past three weeks. The Bears were underdogs in the wins over the Red Raiders and Sooners, so they have now covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games. Their offense has not been held under 20 points this season, and they gave scored at least 35 points in four straight outings.

Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen has thrown for 1,951 yards and 13 touchdowns, while freshman running back Richard Reese has rushed for 798 yards and 13 scores. Kansas State has gone from having College Football Playoff aspirations to losing two of its last three games, which could be tough for the Wildcats to recover from mentally. They have only picked up one win in their last seven visits to Baylor.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State has dropped two of its last three games, but both losses came by 10 points or less against ranked opponents. The Wildcats also recorded a 48-0 shutout win over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State in between those setbacks, handing the Cowboys their first shutout loss since 2009. They have been a fantastic defensive team this season, ranked second in the Big 12 and tied for 18th nationally in scoring defense (19.1 points per game).

The Wildcats only gave up three points in the second half against Texas, so that unit has some momentum entering this game. Veteran quarterback Adrian Martinez ranks fifth in the conference in total offense, averaging 231.6 yards per game. Running back Deuce Vaughn is second in the Big 12 in all-purpose yards with 132.3 per contest.

How to make Baylor vs. Kansas State picks

