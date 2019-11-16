Baylor vs. Oklahoma: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Baylor (home) vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: Baylor 9-0; Oklahoma 8-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Baylor Bears can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Baylor and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. Baylor is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.
It may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but the Bears ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They managed a 29-23 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. QB Charlie Brewer and WR Denzel Mims were among the main playmakers for Baylor as the former passed for 195 yards and two TDs on 41 attempts and the latter caught six passes for 57 yards and two TDs.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma slipped by the Iowa State Cyclones 42-41. QB Jalen Hurts had a stellar game for Oklahoma as he passed for 273 yards and three TDs on 26 attempts. Hurts' 63-yard touchdown toss to WR CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Their wins bumped the Bears to 9-0 and Oklahoma to 8-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bears rank fifth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. But the Sooners enter the matchup with 27 passing touchdowns, good for 10th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $78.21
Odds
The Sooners are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Oklahoma 66 vs. Baylor 33
- Sep 23, 2017 - Oklahoma 49 vs. Baylor 41
- Nov 12, 2016 - Oklahoma 45 vs. Baylor 24
- Nov 14, 2015 - Oklahoma 44 vs. Baylor 34
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Michigan vs. Michigan St. score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 15 Michigan and Michigan State meet in a rivalry...
-
Iowa vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
Can the Hawkeyes end Minnesota's playoff hopes?
-
Clemson vs. Wake pick, live stream
The Tigers are finally in the top four but now must defend their spot in the playoff picture
-
Georgia vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry takes center stage on Saturday
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy pick, live stream
A top-25 showdown of two longtime rivals should be one of the better games in Week 12
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, computer sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup 10,000...
-
Florida vs. Missouri score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 11 Florida meets Missouri in the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
College football top 25 games, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game