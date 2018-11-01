Baylor vs. Oklahoma St.: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
Baylor Bears (home) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (away)
Current records: Baylor 4-4; Oklahoma St. 5-3
What to Know
Oklahoma St. will challenge Baylor on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Oklahoma St. have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Oklahoma St. had a rough outing against Kansas St. three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Oklahoma St. had just enough and edged out Texas 38-35. No one put up better numbers for Oklahoma St. than Taylor Cornelius, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns. Taylor Cornelius has made a name for himself in their last six games, proving himself to be a reliable offensive weapon.
Meanwhile, it was a game Baylor is hoping to forget as they lost a 58-14 blowout to West Virginia last Thursday. Baylor was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 41-0.
Oklahoma St.'s win lifted them to 5-3 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 4-4. With four turnovers, Baylor had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oklahoma St. exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: McLane Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cowboys are a big 8 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Baylor is 2-3-2 against the spread. As for Oklahoma St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Baylor has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oklahoma St.
- 2017 - Oklahoma State Cowboys 59 vs. Baylor Bears 16
- 2016 - Baylor Bears 35 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys 24
- 2015 - Oklahoma State Cowboys 35 vs. Baylor Bears 45
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Arizona vs. Colorado odds, picks, bets
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Arizona Wildcats
-
MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's MTSU vs. Western Kentucky game 10,000 times
-
Candidates to replace Durkin at Maryland
Assistants from top programs and underrated coaches could find their way to the Terps job this...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
The athletic intuition of Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa is ready for his closeup in Death Valley, one of college football's most hostile...
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.