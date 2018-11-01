Baylor vs. Oklahoma St.: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State football game

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears (home) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (away)

Current records: Baylor 4-4; Oklahoma St. 5-3

What to Know

Oklahoma St. will challenge Baylor on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Oklahoma St. have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Oklahoma St. had a rough outing against Kansas St. three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Oklahoma St. had just enough and edged out Texas 38-35. No one put up better numbers for Oklahoma St. than Taylor Cornelius, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns. Taylor Cornelius has made a name for himself in their last six games, proving himself to be a reliable offensive weapon.

Meanwhile, it was a game Baylor is hoping to forget as they lost a 58-14 blowout to West Virginia last Thursday. Baylor was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 41-0.

Oklahoma St.'s win lifted them to 5-3 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 4-4. With four turnovers, Baylor had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oklahoma St. exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLane Stadium, Texas
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cowboys are a big 8 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Baylor is 2-3-2 against the spread. As for Oklahoma St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Baylor has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oklahoma St.

  • 2017 - Oklahoma State Cowboys 59 vs. Baylor Bears 16
  • 2016 - Baylor Bears 35 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys 24
  • 2015 - Oklahoma State Cowboys 35 vs. Baylor Bears 45
Watch This Game Live
