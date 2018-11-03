Baylor vs. Oklahoma St. Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State football game
Oklahoma St. will challenge Baylor on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Oklahoma St. have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Oklahoma St. had a rough outing against Kansas St. three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Oklahoma St. had just enough and edged out Texas 38-35. No one put up better numbers for Oklahoma St. than Taylor Cornelius, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns. Taylor Cornelius has made a name for himself in their last six games, proving himself to be a reliable offensive weapon.
Meanwhile, it was a game Baylor is hoping to forget as they lost a 58-14 blowout to West Virginia last Thursday. Baylor was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 41-0.
Oklahoma St.'s win lifted them to 5-3 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 4-4. With four turnovers, Baylor had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oklahoma St. exploit that vulnerability.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football Week 10 expert picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000...
-
Pitt upsets No. 25 Virginia
The ACC Coastal race took an intriguing turn on Friday night
-
College football picks: Week 10 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 10 of the 2018 college football...
-
Oklahoma at TTU pick, live stream
The Sooners travel to Lubbock for what should be a classic Big 12 shootout
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times