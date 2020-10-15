Who's Playing

No. 10 Oklahoma State @ Baylor

Current Records: Oklahoma State 3-0; Baylor 1-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Cowboys will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to McLane Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. They are coming into the contest with an unblemished 3-0 record.

Oklahoma State ran circles around the Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (593 yards vs. 193 yards) paid off. Oklahoma State was completely in charge, breezing past Kansas 47-7 on the road. That looming 40-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Oklahoma State yet this year. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for two TDs and 145 yards on 20 carries.

Special teams collected 17 points for Oklahoma State. K Alex Hale delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Baylor fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-21. No one had a standout game offensively for the Bears, but they got scores from WR R.J. Sneed, WR Josh Fleeks, and TE Ben Sims.

Baylor's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of LB Terrel Bernard and S JT Woods.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oklahoma State comes into the game boasting the sixth most sacks in the nation at 12. As for Baylor, they enter the game with only one passing touchdown allowed, good for fourth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco,, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco,, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won four out of their last five games against Oklahoma State.