The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0) will try to maintain their unbeaten record when they face the No. 16 Baylor Bears (3-1) on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma State has cruised past its three opponents so far this season, and it comes into this game following its bye week. Baylor bounced back from a loss to No. 21 BYU with a pair of wins over Texas State and Iowa State.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 55.5.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State spread: Baylor -2.5

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 55.5 points

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor has another chance to pick up a marquee win after losing to BYU in double overtime in Week 2. The Bears bounced back from that setback with a 42-7 win over Texas State and a 31-24 win at Iowa State. They are led by sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen, who has completed 69% of his passes for 773 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception.

Freshman running back Richard Reese has made an immediate impact, rushing for 315 yards and six touchdowns on 55 carries. This will be Oklahoma State's first road game of the season and it has not played in a week, so the Cowboys might not be prepared for this matchup. Baylor is on a nine-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in five of its last six games.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State has been building up to this game, while Baylor has had to fight through several tough outings. The Cowboys have picked up double-digit wins over Central Michigan, Arizona State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. They had last week off to prepare for this game, giving them yet another advantage in this matchup.

Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders has completed 65.3% of his passes for 916 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys have been one of the most profitable teams to back over the past season, covering the spread at a 12-2-1 clip. They have also won five of their last six conference games, and they have won two of the last three meetings between these teams.

