Baylor vs. TCU odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Baylor and TCU. Here are the results:
As the number of unbeaten college football teams continues to shrink, the No. 12 Baylor Bears (8-0) hope to survive another week and stay in the College Football Playoff picture as they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) at noon ET on Saturday. The Bears have been escape artists recently, surviving by three points or fewer against West Virginia, Texas Tech and Iowa State in their last five games. Oddsmakers are calling for another close matchup, as the Bears are going off as 2.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. TCU odds, up 1.5 from the opening line. The over-under is 48, down two points from the opener. On the money line, Baylor is a -143 favorite (risk $143 to win $100). Before finalizing any TCU vs. Baylor picks, be sure to see the current college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated TCU vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The model has considered that the Bears could have an edge because of an injury to TCU quarterback Max Duggan (finger). Coach Gary Patterson said the freshman signal caller will be available to play, but it remains to be seen how this injury to his throwing hand will affect his accuracy. Even if he is close to 100 percent, Duggan will have his hands full with a Baylor defense that gives up just 18.5 points per game, best in the Big 12.
Led by quarterback Charlie Brewer (2,143 yards, 14 TDs) ,the Bears have posted over 30 points in three of their last four Big 12 contests. Baylor features two receivers with over 500 yards, Denzel Mims (38-618-6) and Tyquan Thornton (31-593-3), and also has balance in the backfield with John Lovett (77-495-4) and JaMychal Hasty (70-439-4) splitting work almost evenly.
So who wins TCU vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
