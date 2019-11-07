Baylor vs. TCU odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Baylor and TCU. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the No. 12 Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is 4-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while Baylor is 8-0 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Bears, one of seven remaining unbeaten Power 5 teams, are favored by 2.5 points in the latest TCU vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under is set at 50. Before entering any Baylor vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated TCU vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but TCU fell 34-27 against Oklahoma State in its last outing. A silver lining for TCU was the play of quarterback Max Duggan, who picked up 86 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 258 passing yards.
Meanwhile, Baylor remained alive for College Football Playoff consideration after pulling out a nail-biter against West Virginia, sneaking past 17-14. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was slinging it as he passed for 277 yards and two TDs on 26 attempts. Despite their undefeated mark, Baylor is still on the outside looking in the playoff conversation at that point. The Bears will be looking to win with style points going forward.
A couple numbers to consider in this matchup: The Horned Frogs enter the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for 17th in the the nation. But Baylor enters the contest with only three interceptions, good for 11th best in the nation.
So who wins TCU vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
