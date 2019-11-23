Baylor vs. Texas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 14 Baylor (home) vs. Texas (away)

Current Records: Baylor 9-1; Texas 6-4

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Baylor Bears at 3:30 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Texas, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Texas was close but no cigar last week as they fell 23-21 to the Iowa State Cyclones. The Longhorns got a solid performance out of QB Sam Ehlinger, who passed for 273 yards and three TDs on 40 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Baylor had to settle for a 34-31 loss against the Oklahoma Sooners. Baylor was up 31-10 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 305 on average. To make matters even worse for the Longhorns, the Bears enter the game with 33 sacks, good for 12th best in the nation. So the Texas squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $115.00

Odds

The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Longhorns.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

Texas have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last five years.