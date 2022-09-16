The No. 17 Baylor Bears will be trying to get back on track when they host the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday afternoon. Baylor opened the season with a 59-10 win over Albany, but it came up short in double overtime against BYU last weekend. Texas State has split its first two games, losing to Nevada and beating Florida International.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bears are favored by 30.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Texas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 53.

Baylor vs. Texas State spread: Baylor -30.5

Baylor vs. Texas State over/under: 53 points

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor will be motivated to put last week's crushing lost in the past on Saturday afternoon, as the Bears fell to BYU in double overtime. They have gone 8-0 in their eight all-time meetings with Texas State, making the Bobcats the perfect opponent to bounce back against. Baylor shot itself in the foot by committing 14 penalties for 117 yards against BYU, including two false starts in the second overtime period.

The Bears simply need to play a clean game in order to blow out Texas State this week. Quarterback Blake Shapen leads an offense that put up 69 points against Albany in Week 1, and he is facing a defense that allowed 38 points to Nevada two weeks ago. Baylor is on an eight-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in 11 of its last 15 games overall.

Why Texas State can cover

Texas State will be looking to take advantage of what could be a sluggish start from Baylor following its double-overtime loss last weekend. The Bobcats got back on track in Week 2, taking a 20-6 lead into halftime before cruising to a 41-12 win over Florida International as 14-point favorites. Quarterback Layne Hatcher threw three touchdown passes, while running back Calvin Hill exploded for a career-high 195 rushing yards on 28 carries.

The defense also played well against the Panthers, recording three sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and intercepting two passes. Texas State only picked off three passes during the entire 2021 season, so the Bobcats have already shown improvement on that side of the ball. They have covered the spread in four of their last six games, and their strong rushing attack will allow them to control the tempo of Saturday's game.

