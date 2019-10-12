Baylor vs. Texas Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech football game
Who's Playing
No. 22 Baylor (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)
Current Records: Baylor 5-0-0; Texas Tech 3-2-0
What to Know
Texas Tech and Baylor are even-steven against one another since 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Texas Tech and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Red Raiders will be seeking to avenge the 35-24 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 24 of last year.
Texas Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Oklahoma State last week, winning 45-35. QB Jett Duffey had a stellar game for Texas Tech as he passed for 424 yards and four TDs on 44 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Duffey's 56-yard TD bomb to WR Erik Ezukanma in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Baylor brought a four-game winning streak into their game against Kansas State last week; they left with a five-game streak. The Bears strolled past Kansas State with points to spare, taking the matchup 31-12. Since the Bears won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Kansas State's future revenge.
The Red Raiders are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Their wins bumped the Red Raiders to 3-2 and the Bears to 5-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Tech enters the contest having picked the ball off six times, good for 19th in the the nation. But Baylor haven't thrown an interception yet this season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Bears are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Baylor and Texas Tech both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Baylor 35 vs. Texas Tech 24
- Nov 11, 2017 - Texas Tech 38 vs. Baylor 24
- Nov 25, 2016 - Texas Tech 54 vs. Baylor 35
- Oct 03, 2015 - Baylor 63 vs. Texas Tech 35
Watch This Game Live
-
