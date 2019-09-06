Baylor vs. UT-San Antonio odds: 2019 Week 2 picks, predictions from proven computer model

Baylor will take on UT-San Antonio at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Roadrunners managed to cover the 9.5-point spread in their Week 1 win against Incarnate Word. Baylor, meanwhile, failed to cover its 43.5-point spread against Stephen F. Austin in a 56-17 win. The Bears are favored by 25 points over the visiting Roadrunners in the latest Baylor vs. UT-San Antonio odds, while the over-under is set at 57.5. Before you make any Baylor vs. UTSA picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Baylor vs. UT-San Antonio 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, And it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Baylor had a massive 254-yard edge over Stephen F. Austin last week thanks in large part to an efficient day from quarterback Charlie Brewer, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 199 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Led by John Lovett (108 yards), the Bears also rolled up 268 yards and four scores on the ground in their opener.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Roadrunners and Incarnate Word, but the 58.5-point over-under wound up being a bit inflated. The Roadrunners made easy work of Incarnate Word and claimed 35-7 victory. QB Frank Harris picked up 123 yards on the ground on 15 carries and threw 3 TDs.

Two offensive numbers from last year to keep in mind before kickoff: Baylor was 19th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 290 on average. UT-San Antonio, meanwhile, ranked worst in the nation in total touchdowns, collecting just 16 all year.

So who wins Baylor vs. UT-San Antonio? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.