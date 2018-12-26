Baylor vs. Vanderbilt odds, line: 2018 Texas Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 9-2

The rebuilding Baylor Bears meet the resilient Vanderbilt Commodores in the 2018 Texas Bowl on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. Just one year removed from a one-win season after taking over a turmoil-ridden program, coach Matt Rhule's restoration project at Baylor (6-6) is likely ahead of schedule, and its promising season can end on a high note with a bowl victory. Vanderbilt navigated a brutal schedule and managed to reach bowl eligibility by winning its last two SEC games against Ole Miss and Tennessee. The Commodores (6-6) are four-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest Baylor vs. Vanderbilt odds. Before you make any Baylor vs. Vanderbilt picks of your own, check out the 2018 Texas Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based expert with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He has had another strong year, hitting 61 percent of his spread selections. He headed into bowl season on a strong 20-6 run on against the spread picks. What's more, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these programs and boasts a stellar record of 9-2 on picks involving Baylor or Vandy.

In Week 11, TCU (+1) would have an edge because of its defense when it visited Baylor in a battle of clubs fighting to become bowl-eligible. The Horned Frogs forced three turnovers in their 16-9 victory.

Now, he has analyzed the latest 2018 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl odds and released a confident point-spread selection that is only available at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Commodores defeated solid bowl-bound opponents in Nevada and Middle Tennessee State before hitting the thick of a conference slate that included clashes with Florida, Georgia and Kentucky. But perhaps their most memorable performance came in a 22-17 loss at College Football Playoff-bound Notre Dame as a two-touchdown underdog. Vanderbilt rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half and held the Irish to six points while two potential game-winning drives in the fourth quarter came up short.

Senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur has had a strong season leading an experienced offense. He has thrown for 2,844 yards with 23 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing 64 percent of his attempts.

The Commodores will need to be in top form in the Texas Bowl 2018 to cover against an upstart Baylor club that has proven to be dangerous as an underdog.

Although the Bears still lack depth as they look to restore stability to the program, their playmakers consistently produced on the offensive end. They pulled home upsets of high-powered Big 12 foes Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, the latter earning them a bowl bid. They also fell just short of an upset at Texas as a two-touchdown underdog.

Baylor racked up 478 yards of total offense in its 35-24 win over the Red Raiders in the regular-season finale. Sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer threw for 308 yards with three touchdowns. John Lovett rushed for 125 yards on 28 carries with a score.

The under is favored, but the stronger play is on the spread.

Who covers Baylor vs. Vanderbilt? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over in the Texas Bowl, all from the senior analyst who's 9-2 on his picks involving these teams.