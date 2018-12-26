Baylor vs. Vanderbilt, Texas Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online
The winner of the Texas Bowl will finish the season over .500
Vanderbilt and Baylor quietly put together solid seasons in 2018, and one will cap it off with a bowl win and a seven-win season in the Texas Bowl. The Commodores are fresh off back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and rival Tennessee, while Baylor finished on a high note with a win over Texas Tech after losing four of its previous five games.
Will the 'Dores get the job done, or will the Bears protect their border and win deep in the heart of Texas?
Viewing information
Event: Texas Bowl
Date: Thursday, Dec. 27 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
Vanderbilt: Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn returned to action on Oct. 27 and immediately asserted himself as one of the best running backs in the SEC. He rushed for 127 or more yards in three of his final four games before leaving the finale against the Volunteers with an injury. He should be back this week, and has provided much-needed balance to the Vandy offense. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in the regular season, with nine of those touchdown passes coming in November. What was the big reason for that? The Commodores offensive line gave up just 16 tackles for loss in the final month of the season -- third-best in the conference. The defense has struggled this year, especially when conference play cranked up. It is 12th in the SEC in yards per play given up (6.55) and 13th in total defense (467.6 YPG).
Baylor: The Bears are led by quarterback Charlie Brewer (2,635 yards, 17 touchdowns) and wide receiver Jalen Hurd (946 yards, four touchdowns), both of whom played well down the stretch. But the Bears have struggled to get things going on the ground to take pressure off of Brewer, which is a big reason why they've given up a league-worst 87 tackles for loss. What's more problematic in this matchup is Baylor's defense. It ranks last in the Big 12 in rushing defense (5.04 yards per carry) and plays of 40 or more yards allowed (21).
Game prediction, picks
Vanderbilt doesn't overwhelm teams with elite play, but it is consistently solid, well-coached and has momentum after the strong finish to the season. Vaughn and fellow running backs Khari Blasingame and Jamauri Wakefield will set the tone for the Commodores, and Shurmur will work off that success to pick apart the Bears defense. Pick: Vanderbilt (-4)
Who covers Baylor vs. Vanderbilt? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over in the Texas Bowl, all from the senior analyst who's 9-2 on his picks involving these teams.
-
